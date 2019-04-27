Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Crystal Palace and Everton played out a forgettable goalless draw at Selhurst Park to dent the visitors’ chances of ending the Premier League season with European qualification.

A seventh-placed finish could prove enough to play Europa League football next season but, after thrashing Manchester United last weekend, the Toffees could not find a way past Palace.

With fellow European hopefuls Wolves winning at Watford, Everton are now four points adrift of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright gave £5 to all of those Everton fans travelling with the club’s official coaches so they could buy a drink when they arrived in south London.

But there was little to toast on a breezy afternoon, with Bernard’s shot off the post the closest either side came to netting a winner.

Southampton 3 Bournemouth 3

Southampton secured their top-flight future with a 3-3 draw against neighbours Bournemouth.

Matt Targett thought he had scored the Cherries’ winner – the 1,000th Premier League goal of the season – in the 67th minute but Callum Wilson scored his second of the game four minutes from time to equalise.

Saints had taken a 12th-minute lead through Shane Long only for Dan Gosling and Wilson to turn things around for the visitors just past the half-hour.

However, the point was enough to take Southampton to 38 and out of the reach of Cardiff, for whom relegation is now a very realistic possibility.

Fulham 1 Cardiff 0

Cardiff’s chances of escaping the drop were dealt a potentially fatal blow with defeat by already-relegated Fulham.

Neil Warnock’s side trail Brighton, who have a superior goal difference and are playing Newcastle in the late kick-off, by three points after Ryan Babel’s 79th-minute goal condemned them to defeat with Junior Hoilett hitting the crossbar in added time.

Cardiff’s 1-0 defeat also guaranteed Burnley, who face Manchester City tomorrow, are safe on 40 points.

Watford 1 Wolves 2

Diogo Jota fired Wolves to victory in their revenge mission against Watford as they took charge of the race for seventh.

Ben Foster’s error gifted Jota a second-half winner at Vicarage Road to clinch a late 2-1 victory.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring with his 17th goal of the season before Andre Gray levelled against his hometown club.

Seventh would net a Europa League qualifying spot if the Hornets lose to Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup final.

Wolves now sit seventh in the Premier League, four points clear of Watford and Everton.