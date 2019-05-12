Shane Breen completed a successful few days at five-star Royal Windsor Horse Show in the UK, by winning the Manama Rose Show Stakes.

The Tipperary man was riding the Team Z7-owned gelding Can Ya Makan in the one-round speed contest and they produced a magnificent clear round in 61.75 seconds to take the top prize of almost €7,000.

British speed-specialist Guy Williams and Cicero II had to settle for the runner-up spot in a time of 63.47, while former World No.1 Scott Brash (GBR) finished third with Hello Senator.

The feature Rolex Grand Prix at Windsor saw Breen finish with one fence down aboard Golden Hawk, while Bertram Allen finished on the same score with GK Casper.

The winner’s trophy went to Sweden’s Henrik Von Eckermann with Toveks Mary Lou.