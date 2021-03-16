The South-East has made Cheltenham history this afternoon, as Rachel Blackmore rode Honeysuckle to victory in the Champion Hurdle.

In doing so, Blackmore becomes the first female jockey to ever win the race, aboard the Henry De Bromhead, Waterford-based mare.

The 11/10 favourite won by six and a half lengths over Sharjah.

Blackmore has been prolific over jumps and is quickly establishing herself as one of the best jump jockeys of her generation, with this win aboard the six-year-old mare elevating her to even greater heights at the highlight of the National Hunt season.

It continues a great opening day for the South-East entries, with odds on favourite Appreciate It has romped to a 24 length victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle, the first race of the Cheltenham Festival.

He got trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend on the scoreboard and handed Ireland the opening winner with a spectacular performance.

However, Blackmore’s and Honeysuckle’s continued unbeaten run will be the highlight of the opening day of the festival, adding the Champion Hurdle to a glittering partnership that has already captured a Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, and two Irish Champion Hurdle titles, among many wins.