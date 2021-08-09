By Cillian Doyle.

Two Irish Showjumpers are now in the World Top 10 rankings for the sport.

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch has continued his climb up the Longines FEI World Show Jumping rankings and is now the highest-ranked Irishman at number nine on the latest rankings released this week.

Lynch enjoyed an excellent run of results in recent months onboard horses Cristello, GC Chopin’s Bushi, and Rubens LS La Silla.

The Tipp man has climbed seven places on the rankings this month.

Followed behind is Offaly’s Darragh Kenny who sits at number ten.

Ireland has no less than twelve riders inside the top 100 including Olympians Bertram Allen of Wexford (21) and Shane Sweetnam (25).

Germany’s Daniel Deusser retains his place as World No.1.

Photo: Horse Sport Ireland