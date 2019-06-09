Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has confirmed he is stepping down from his role.
It’s after the Premier County’s 1 10 to 1 13 loss to Down in round 1 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.
Kearns guided the Tipp footballers to the All-Ireland semi final in 2016.
In a statement, Tipperary Co. Board said:
“Liam brought the Tipperary team and their loyal band of supporters on an incredible journey, the highlight of which was an All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 2016.”
“This was followed up with Division 3 success in 2017 and a determined push to achieve promotion to Division 1 in 2018.”
“Unfortunately, beset by injury the panel and management were hindered in their quest to push on in 2019.”