Tipperary ease to win leaving Deise on brink of Munster Championship exit

Tipperary 2-30

Waterford 0-18

Jason Forde hit 1-9 as Tipperary shook off a sluggish mid-game spell to leave 14-man Waterford on the brink of a Munster Championship exit.

Tipperary began with John O’Dwyer at full-forward and his location as the tip of the spear worked well for them. They were soon 0-8 to 0-4 ahead, with O’Dwyer architect and scorer.

Waterford stayed in touch until Forde joined O’Dwyer in the scoring – one of his efforts a beautiful sideline cut – but Tipp’s steel was supplemented by the work ethic which served them so well in Cork last week.

When Seamus Callanan hunted Waterford keeper Stephen O’Keeffe down with a hook to force a sideline it was a clear indication that the home side were in a mind to build on their first-round win.

Waterford were just about keeping in touch when Conor Gleeson picked up a first yellow card for a tussle with Seamus Callanan on 27 minutes.

Then moments later he saw another yellow for hauling down Patrick Maher as he bore down on the Déise goal.

Nevertheless, the Deise got the last three points of the first half, making it 0-16 to 0-10, and to their credit they stormed into the second half.

Pressing up aggressively, they attacked the Tipperary puck-out, and with Pauric Mahony his metronomic self on frees, with 20 minutes to go they had narrowed the gap to three, 0-20 to 0-17.

Then Tipperary took over totally, with Forde goaling following a slick move.

Both managers acknowledged afterwards that the effort involved in Waterford’s third quarter probably sapped their reserves for the closing stages, but even so, it was a stunning show of force from Tipperary.

They hit 2-10 to Waterford’s 0-1 in that period, Seamus Callanan with the second goal, the game over long before the final whistle.

Scores for Tipperary: J. Forde 1-9 (1 65, 1 sideline, 2 frees); M. Breen (0-6); J. McGrath (0-5); J. O’Dwyer (0-4, 1 free); S. Callanan (1-0); R. Maher (1 sideline), N. McGrath (1 free)(0-2 each); J. Morris, B. Heffernan (0-1 each).

Subs: B. Heffernan for B. Maher (HT); R. Byrne for McCormack (45); W. Connors for N. McGrath (60); J. Morris for O’Dwyer (65).

Scorers for Waterford: P. Mahony (0-9, 6 frees); T. Ryan (0-3); A. Gleeson (0-2); T. de Burca, J. Barron, Stephen Bennett, B. O’Halloran (0-1 each).

Subs: (blood, S. McNulty for C. Gleeson 11-15); M. Shanahan for Curran (HT); Shane Bennett for Stephen Bennett (50); K. Bennett for Philip Mahony (inj., 54); B. O’Halloran for Pauric Mahony (62); P. Hogan for Ryan (65)

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow)