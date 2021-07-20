The Oireachtas agriculture committee chair says revelations of how former racehorses are slaughtered has damaged the industry.

Over 4,000 former racehorses have been killed in UK abattoirs since 2019.

According to BBC’s panorama programme, the majority of these were trained in Ireland.

Committee chair and Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says this has tarnished the racing sector.

“A lot of us saw the programme last night which you have to say was extremely disturbing.

“It wasn’t pleasant viewing for any of us who love horseracing.

“I enjoy going to the races and am involved myself in horse ownership, it wasn’t a nice programme.”