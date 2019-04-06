Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell has won the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree for the second year in a row

The first horse to win back to back Grand Nationals since Red Rum, he took the title after thirty fences and four and a quarter miles at Aintree this afternoon

It’s a third win in the race for trainer Gordon Elliot based in Co Meath and a third winner for owners Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud

Ridden again by Davy Russell, Tiger Roll completed a 1-2-3 for Irish trained horses in the race

Jessica Harrington’s first runner in the race Magic of Light finished second, while Rathvinden trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh was third

Tiger Roll saw off his thirty nine rivals by a distance of 2 and three quarter lengths and was returned the 4/1 favourite

