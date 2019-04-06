Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell has won the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree for the second year in a row
The first horse to win back to back Grand Nationals since Red Rum, he took the title after thirty fences and four and a quarter miles at Aintree this afternoon
It’s a third win in the race for trainer Gordon Elliot based in Co Meath and a third winner for owners Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud
Ridden again by Davy Russell, Tiger Roll completed a 1-2-3 for Irish trained horses in the race
Jessica Harrington’s first runner in the race Magic of Light finished second, while Rathvinden trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh was third
Tiger Roll saw off his thirty nine rivals by a distance of 2 and three quarter lengths and was returned the 4/1 favourite