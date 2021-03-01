Throwing in the Towel is our latest Beat Sport Spotlight, focusing on the reasons why girls drop out of sport in their post-primary years, and what’s being done by those inside the game to reverse the trend.

Each day, Kevin Galvin hears from former athletes, coaches, administrators, and those within the world of media and advertising, as he gets to the bottom of why girls decide to quit sport in secondary school, and the practical steps that can be taken to encourage – not only sporty girls – but those who don’t as easily identify with sport, to continue physical activity.

Episode 1: Symptoms

In the first episode, we hear about the current state of play with post-primary female participation in sport, and hear some of the reasons why girls between the ages of 12 and 15 may decide to drop out once they reach secondary school.