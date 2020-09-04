SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Waterford FC 3

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Kevin Galvin

Three was the magic number for John Sheridan’s Waterford FC, taking a giant leap away from the basement battle with a comprehensive win against St Patrick’s Athletic at the RSC.

As pleasing for Sheridan however – after three wins thrown away in their last three outings, is the number 0 beside their name, and a first clean sheet since their Munster derby against Cork City a few weeks ago.

It wasn’t always plain sailing for the hosts however, Pat’s should have taken the lead just after 10 minutes in a superb countering move, that saw captain Robbie Benson’s deft through ball bettered only by Billy King’s inch-perfect drilled cross onto the head of the arriving Jordan Gibson, who himself could barely believe he couldn’t hit the target from eight yards out.

But it was the hosts who would take the lead, when Coote pounced on a mistake from a long ball, rounding Brendan Clarke in the Pats goal and holding Lee Desmond off to poke the ball over the line.

The Blues have given away eight of their last nine points from winning positions, and almost immediately after scoring saw Shane Griffin’s header from Benson’s inswinging corner fly over – the Carrigaline native knowing hitting the target from close range likely resulting in the equaliser.

It was a costly miss, as down the other end the Blues doubled their advantage from their own set piece three minutes later.

This time Tyreke Wilson from the main stand side whipped an outswinger which evaded the gaggle, but waiting was Michael O’Connor who sent the ball goalward, and John Martin was first on hand to deflect the shot into the top left-hand corner of the net.

The hosts rode their luck after the break, seeing a Kelly at full stretch just inches from getting a toe on a ball flashed across the goal.

It was significantly easier for Michael O’Connor with just under 10 minutes to play, as he banished any chance of the late jitters we’ve seen in recent Waterford performances.

Though in truth it was largely created through Matt Smith, who set it up on a plate for the club captain with a perfectly judged square ball after a powerful run, for the third goal, and three invaluable points to take them away from the battle at the bottom.

The result now leaves Waterford on 14 points, double Cork and Finn Harps in the relegation places, and sees them looking up, not down, in a season of survival for over half this year’s Premier Division.

Waterford FC: B Murpy; T Sobowale, J Davidson, R McCourt, T Wilson; S Griffin, R Weir, A Coote; J Martin (D Walsh 67), M O’Connor (K Byrne 85), M Smith.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B Clarke; R Feely (D Markey 85), L McNally, L Desmond, S Griffin (N O’Keeffe 88); J Lennon; J Gibson, D Ward (J McClelland 61), R Benson (M Rennie 85), B King (J Doona 75); G Kelly.

Referee: P McLaughlin