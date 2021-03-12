Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to his starting fifteen for Sunday’s Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Cian Healy and Rob Herring come into the front row while Keith Earls will start on the right wing for the Irish, who are 1-2 from their opening three games in the competition.

Jamison Gibson-Park retains the number nine jersey with Conor Murray named on the bench, while Munster’s Craig Casey has dropped out of the matchday squad entirely.

For the Irish only Wexford Tadhg Furlong retains his place in the starting XV, with Cian Healy now in at loosehead and Herring taking over hooker duties.

Elsewhere it’s unchanged in the scrum, where Iain Henderson again partners James Ryan in the second row, while Tadhg Beire, CJ Stander, and Will Connors finish out the back row.

Gibson-Park partners Johnny Sexton in the halfback line, with the Irish captain signing a year contract extension last week to coach’s Andy Farrell’s satisfaction.

Keith Earls once again has a chance to impress, starting on the right wing, while James Lowe is on the opposite flank.

Robbie Henshaw and Gary Ringrose again start in the centre, while Hugo Keenan retains the 15 jersey.

Ireland face a Scots side who defeated England at the beginning of the tournament, and still harbor ambitions of winning the tournament outright, despite a single point defeat to Wales at Murrayfield a month ago.

Sunday’s game has a 3 o’clock kickoff in Edinburgh.