By Joleen Murphy

Spotify’s founder, together with three Arsenal legends, are reportedly planning a bid for the club.

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek’s understood to have teamed up with Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Fans have protested for owner Stan Kroenke to go following his involvement in the failed European Super League.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell says he can’t see it happening.

“The backlash has been heavy but at the moment they have come out and hardened their stance and said no, they are not going to sell.

“It’s been a really difficult situation but one that I think is not going to get off the ground.”