Chelsea’s Champions League winning head coach Thomas Tuchel has been given a new contract until the summer of 2024.

The German took over on an initial 18-month deal in January.

That’s now been extended by a further two years.

Tuchel oversaw a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final last weekend.

Chelsea FC took to Twitter to express that the German is “Staying a Blue”

Staying a blue. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xVPzGU7UiT — Champions of Europe 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2021