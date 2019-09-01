The American comedian whose reaction to watching a hurling match went viral online has made it to Croke Park.

Earlier this year, Josh Pray posted a video introducing his 1.5 million fans to the clash of the ash.

Now he will be one of the lucky 82,300 with a ticket to the football final this afternoon.

He posted this video from the sideline at GAA headquarters.

Tourism Ireland and the GAA teamed up with the comedian who will be sharing blogs and videos with his followers and fans from around the world.

Yesterday, he went to visit the Round Towers GFC in Dublin where he said he was “humbled”.

He tweeted about his time with the team and nicknamed them the Round Terrors.

Pray has not indicated who he will be backing in this afternoon’s match but he’s sure to be in for a thrilling final.

Back in July, Pray went viral after he posted his reaction to hurling to Facebook.

In the video, he apologises to “every Irish person” for stereotyping us as people who just drink, have red hair and have “the dopest accents”.

“Hurling has to be the most difficult and eye hurting sport I have ever witnessed,” he said.

“Everything about hurling seems like it hurts”.

He threw his support behind Tipp when it came to the All Ireland hurling final a few weeks ago and posted his ecstatic reaction to their victory over Kilkenny.

After discovering the ‘best sport in the world’, someone introduced him to football.

“Just imagine a bunch of men running as fast as they can, dropping the ball…do you know the co-ordination you gotta have to play Gaelic football?!”

His explanation of the somewhat complicated – for Americans at least – rules is gas and ends up with him yelling,”What do you want me to do?!”.

You gotta tackle that person but you can’t use no hands. You gotta throw that ball over there but you can’t throw the ball you gotta slap the ball. You gotta run with the ball but you can’t run no more than five steps without bouncing the ball again.

Pray says that you have to be smart to play because “while playing Gaelic football you gotta be doing trigonometry in your head”.

You can hear to our exclusive interview with Josh Prey on SportsBeat Roundup.