At just 26, Carlow’s Steve Lennon has already competed in some of the planet’s biggest darts tournaments, had his name chanted out by a 6,000-strong home crowd, and has represented his country in a World Cup final.

All that, just in 2019.

An appearance at the 3 Arena in the sport’s most elite competition – the Premier League – came out of the blue for Lennon, but kick started a fantastic year (even if by his reckoning the year previous was even better).

“I got a phone call off a manager, and I didn’t really believe him, because the Premier League is something for the elite top eight, and something I didn’t think I’d have to look at for another couple of years.

“It was an amazing experience. It was definitely the best crowd I’ve ever played in front of. I was quite nervous, I just didn’t want to let anyone down. I started well but unfortunately the nerves got the better of me in the end!”

Lennon chatted to Kevin Galvin on this week’s SportsBeat Roundup, where he discussed the World Cup run, the current demise of the British Darts Organisation, and his plans for 2020.

Also in the show we spoke to Loreto Kilkenny, following their Tesco All-Ireland Schools ‘A’ Camogie title win, and Director of Sport at IT Carlow Donal McNally, after a year that saw finals in both Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups, as well as a National Cup basketball final.

