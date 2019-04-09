Sport Ireland is to immediately suspend and withhold funding to the FAI.

It’s made the announcement following the admission by the President of the FAI that it breached rules for getting State funding by not telling Sport Ireland about a €100,000 loan given to it by its former CEO, John Delaney.

Top officials from the FAI, including Mr. Delaney, will be questioned by TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Sport Committee tomorrow.

The board of Sport Ireland met earlier to discuss the ongoing controversy over a €100,000 euro “bridging loan” given to the FAI in 2017 by FAI former CEO and now Executive Vice President, John Delaney.

In an opening statement to the Oireachtas Sport Committee tomorrow, the FAI President Donal Conway will admit that the association broke rules for getting State funding by not telling Sport Ireland about the loan.

In making the decision to suspend and withhold funding, the Board of Sport Ireland says that the FAI has already been paid 50% of its 2019 funding and the decision will be reviewed once it is satisfied all necessary processes and controls are in place to ensure the FAI’s ongoing compliance with the Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval.