By Cillian Doyle.

If you’re a United fan you might be slightly excited right now.

Man United has offered a €25 million offer for a two-year contract for Cristiano Ronaldo.


Man City was in talks to sign the five-time world player of the year too.

The Portuguese star has left the Juventus training ground and will not train today.

City boss Pep Guardiola says it’s not really up to him or the club if Cristiano Ronaldo signs for them.

The former Manchester United star is being heavily linked with a move to their rivals, after telling his current team Juventus that he wants to leave.

But reports suggest that City have now backed out of the transfer race for Ronaldo, leaving United to now go full steam ahead to bring the striker back to Old Trafford.

United boss Solskjaer has said, “let’s see what happens”.

These United fans are over the moon by the reports:

