By Cillian Doyle.

If you’re a United fan you might be slightly excited right now.

Man United has offered a €25 million offer for a two-year contract for Cristiano Ronaldo.

BREAKING: Juventus have received an offer worth €25m from #MUFC for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky in Italy. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 27, 2021

Man City was in talks to sign the five-time world player of the year too.

The Portuguese star has left the Juventus training ground and will not train today.

City boss Pep Guardiola says it’s not really up to him or the club if Cristiano Ronaldo signs for them.

The former Manchester United star is being heavily linked with a move to their rivals, after telling his current team Juventus that he wants to leave.

But reports suggest that City have now backed out of the transfer race for Ronaldo, leaving United to now go full steam ahead to bring the striker back to Old Trafford.

United boss Solskjaer has said, “let’s see what happens”.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer: “Cristiano Ronaldo? We've always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows WE ARE HERE”. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

These United fans are over the moon by the reports:

come back bro please….

give us that last dance#Ronaldo man united pic.twitter.com/sxC86OMimK — President of black people 🇷🇼 🇰🇪 (@mrpresudent) August 27, 2021