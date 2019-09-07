Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup Third Round

Waterford FC 3

Hearts Colts 1

Waterford are in the hat for the Round of 16 draw of the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup, after a late rally saw them defeat Hearts Colts at the RSC last night.

A confidence-boosting performance from a scratch side fielded by Alan Reynolds’ Blues, with more than half-an-eye on Monday’s huge FAI Cup quarter-final against Dundalk.

Reynolds was himself in the stands, but saw his side take the lead just before the half-hour mark, as Karolis Chvedukas’ fantastic effort put Corey Galvin’s ball back across Colts ‘keeper Kelby Mason and into the corner of the net.

Having been pegged back in the final quarter, the Blues only left the deadlock last for seven minutes, before Alex Phelan latched onto a Corey Galvin through ball and cut inside to smash low between Mason and the near post.

And with six minutes left on the clock, Regix Madika profited from the same left flank, before his goalbound effort deflected off Hearts defender Chris Hamilton – wrong footing the visiting goalkeeper – and nestled into the back of the net.

After a slow start, the game picked up after the Blues took the lead, as the visitors hunted for an equaliser before the interval.

Connor Smith had a header flash past the post from Callumn Morrison’s cross, and young netminder Paul Martin made two fine saves to deny first Aidan Keena, and then Connor Smith on the stroke of half-time.

The Edinburgh outfit continued their pressure after the break, and Martin was left rooted to the spot as Keena’s turning effort struck the butt of the post, before Will Fitzgerald fizzed one just wide of the left-hand upright.

Colm Whelan could have added the insurance strike with less than 20 on the clock, when he got a touch on Regix Madika’s cross from the byline, but Mason was positioned well to save with his feet.

He was left reeling as just moments later Leon Watson latched onto a half-cleared Morrison cross and lashed a half-volley into the top right-hand corner of the net.

However, the late Blues surge now means Alan Reynolds’ side could face any one of the 15 sides left in the competition, dotted around the British Isles.

Waterford FC: Martin, Chvedukas, Lunney (Phelan 46), Holland, Galvin (Beresford 80), Fitzgerald (Madika 62), Slevin, Whelan, Murphy, O’Keeffe, Power.