By Kevin Galvin
Tipperary football Conor Sweeney has become only the third man from his county to win a football All-Star, as the PWC-sponsored awards we announced this morning.
The Ballyporeen clubman led by example for the Premier last year, scoring 2-27 as Tipperary shcoked the GAA world by reaching the semi-finals, beating old rivals Cork to claim their first Munster title in over a century.
Sweeney follows in the footsteps of Declan Browne, who won the award twice in 1998 and 2003, and most recently team-mate Michael Quinlivan, who was picked in the same full-forward position four years ago, when Tipp last reached an All-Ireland semi.
All-Ireland champions Dublin are represented by a record-equaling tally of nine players on the final 15 – a haul not seen by the Sky Blues since their iconic All-Ireland championship winning team of 1977.