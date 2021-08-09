By Cillian Doyle.
Sunday’s All-Ireland Football semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry’s been postponed due to covid issues.
Four players of the Ulster squad and joint-manager Fergal Logan missed their Ulster final win over Monaghan.
It’ll now take place on Saturday, August 21st at Croke Park.
It means the All-Ireland Final is being rescheduled for Saturday, September 4th.
The decision’s been confirmed by the GAA after the latest report was received relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.
Statement From Tyrone GAA
We would welcome the decision of the CCCC to postpone the fixture V. Kerry for 6 days.
We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern
— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) August 9, 2021