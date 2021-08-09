By Cillian Doyle.

Sunday’s All-Ireland Football semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry’s been postponed due to covid issues.

Four players of the Ulster squad and joint-manager Fergal Logan missed their Ulster final win over Monaghan.

It’ll now take place on Saturday, August 21st at Croke Park.


It means the All-Ireland Final is being rescheduled for Saturday, September 4th.

The decision’s been confirmed by the GAA after the latest report was received relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

