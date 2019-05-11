Hurling

In the Leinster hurling Championship, Kilkenny face Dublin at Nowlan Park at 7 o clock this evening.

The cats are pretty stricken with injury woes- Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy is out along with 2018 captain Cillian Buckley, Joey Holden, James Maher and Conor Delaney.

Kilkenny were two point winners when the two sides met at this stage last time round.

Darren Brennan takes on the role of goalkeeper in place of Eoin Murphy.

Huw Lawlor is making his senior championship debut in the number 6 shirt along with Paddy Deegan who’s in the 3 spot for the first time.

Richie Hogan is on the subs list after having a tough time with a back injury.

The match at Nowlan Park is being broadcast on Sky with throw in at 7pm.

Football

At the same time, the Leinster Football Championship gets underway as Wicklow and Kildare meet at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The quarter-finals of the Munster Championship also take place this evening.

Tipperary host Limerick at Semple Stadium.

Liam Kearns has handed a debut to Paul Maher in the 11 spot with Robbie Kiely coming back at no.6

Waterford are heading to Clare for a 7 o clock start too at Cusack Park.

The Deise head into the quarter final clash with a positive Division 4 league campaign behind them while Clare are coming to the game after a final round win over Tipperary.

Speaking to SportsBeat’s Debbie Ridgard, manager Benji Whelan says the team are ready.

“When I saw the Clare Tipp game in Thurles, the last game of the league I think it was, they were very impressive on that particular day.

“They were both impressive but the physicality and the athleticism and the football skills that were on display that day, that was akin to a Division one game, a really good division one game at that.

“We’re not over-awed by the prospect of going up there but we know what’s waiting for us and we’ll be looking to give a good account of ourselves”.

The curtain raisers for both of the football games come from their respective ladies footballers.

Tipperary Ladies are taking on Limerick in the Munster Intermediate Championship while Waterford Ladies entertain Kerry for a second successive weekend, this time in the Sernior Championship.

The Deise secured Divison 1 promotion last weekend after an impressive win in Parnell Park.