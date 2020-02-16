Storm Dennis is playing havoc with the GAA fixture list for a second day.

The GAA announced that the Divsion 1 hurling league clash between Galway and Tipperary has been postponed.

The GAA said the decision was made “due to high winds.”

A status orange wind warning is currently in place for nine counties, including Galway.

Met Éireann said today will see “southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h”.

The clash between Limerick and Waterford has also been postponed due to forecasted high winds.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds match had already been re-arranged from yesterday.

T-E-G Cusack Park in Mullingar passed a pitch inspection this morning, so Westmeath versus Cork goes ahead as planned, as does Wexford and Kilkenny’s match elsewhere in Division 1.

The GAA said CCCC will confirm re-fixtures details early next week.

The association confirmed that the hurling league Division 3 match between Louth and Donegal is to go ahead today.

They also confirmed that the football Division 3 and 4 games between Louth and Offaly and Wicklow and Sligo will go ahead.