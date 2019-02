Geneva will host the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier away to Switzerland.

The Swiss FA have confirmed the game will be played at the 30,000-capacity Stade de Genève on October 15 with a 7:45 kick-off.

The meeting with Group D’s top seeds is Ireland’s penultimate game in the group.

This will be the Boys in Green’s first visit to the lakeside city of Geneva.

Ireland’s last two games away to Switzerland have both been played in Basel.

