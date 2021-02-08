The First Division campaign is set to start on Friday, March 26 as Cork City welcome local rivals Cobh Ramblers to Turners Cross.

Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD AFC.

As with previous seasons, these fixtures are being released before a final decision on licensing and feature a 10-team format for the new campaign with nine named teams listed.

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD, Wexford – and one team designated as TBC ahead of the outcome of the licensing process later this month, which still involves all candidates.

If additional clubs are successful with their application for a First Division licence, and additional teams are granted entry to the First Division, the fixtures will be amended accordingly at the given time.

All fixtures are subject to change.

The First Division play-off series will begin on Friday, November 5 with two-legged semi-finals ahead of the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 19 at a neutral venue.

The winner of this match will then face the ninth-position Premier Division team in the promotion/relegation play-off final in the week ending Sunday, November 28.