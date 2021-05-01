The Ladies Football Association has opted for a split season this year.
Their management committee has approved a plan which will see the All-Ireland Championships played after the National League with the club season commencing later in the year.
With the condensed campaign, the provincial competitions will not form part of this year’s inter-county Championship.
Players are also set to receive match-day travel expenses of 30 cent per mile when the League gets underway later this month.
Meanwhile the Gaelic Players’ Association say they’re seeking clarity from the Camogie Association about their plans for the upcoming season.
It’s understood that camogie’s governing body are planning to play the national league, then the club campaign before the inter-county championship later in the year.
82 per cent of women’s G-P-A members had recently indicated that they were against that proposed calendar.