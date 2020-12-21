Photo: FAI Women’s National League

Kilkenny native Karen Duggan of Peamount has been named Player of the Season at the Women’s National League Awards for the second time.

Duggan was part of the team which completed a domestic league and cup double.

Wexford Youths’ player Ellen Molloy – also from Kilkenny – has been named Young Player of the Season.

It marked an impressive season which also included two caps for the Ireland senior team.

Both players were also named in the Team of the Year.