Piltown Ladies Gaelic Football club is giving non-footballers the chance to try out the sport next week on the 2nd May.
The club is encouraging women between the age of 8 and 80 to take part to see if they’re interested in joining the club for the sport fun or as part of the mothers and others group.
https://www.facebook.com/events/537915133403147/
PRO of Piltown Ladies Gaelic Football Seamus Norris spoke to SportsBeat’s Debbie Ridgard this evening about the night.
Listen below to hear how you can get involved.