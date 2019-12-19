Slovakia have confirmed that their Euro 2020 playoff with the Republic of Ireland will be played in Bratislava.

The game will be played at the recently renovated national stadium which has a capacity of 22,500.

The Slovak capital will host the game on March 26, with the winner travelling to Bosnia or Northern Ireland five-days later.

Mick McCarthy’s side enter the play-off after a third-place finish in the qualifiers as the Boys in Green finished below Switzerland and Denmark and ahead of Georgia and Gibraltar.

The FAI are guaranteed 5% of the tickets for the game but are believed to be in talks with their Slovak counterparts about increasing this allocation.