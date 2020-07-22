The postponed Six Nations game between Ireland and France is likely to be played on October 31st at the Stade de France.

French Rugby President Bernard Laporte implied the match would go ahead as World Rugby is expected to reveal a calendar for the remainder of the year next week.

The final round match against France was originally due to be played on March 14th, but the tournament was postponed midway through the fourth round due to COVID-19.

Ireland’s home match against Italy is due to be rescheduled to the weekend before the match in Paris.