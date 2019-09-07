Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy was remaining tight-lipped on his future as Premier boss, telling Beat Sport that there hasn’t been any decision made on whether he will continue in the role into 2020.

Sheedy was speaking on this week’s SportsBeat Roundup, as Tipperary’s senior hurlers were crowned Beat South-East Sports Star of the Month award winners for August, and the Portroe man says the focus at the moment is savoring his second All-Ireland title as manager, after beating rivals Kilkenny in the final a few weeks ago.

“I get energy from this group every time I’m around them” Sheedy said, when asked about whether he was staying on as manager “but I don’t work off multiple years…so I’m basking in the glory of 2019 right now, and the conversations will happen in due course.”

We also spoke to journalist Daragh Ó Conchúir to preview the All-Ireland Senior camogie championship final between Kilkenny and Galway, as well as hearing from another Kilkenny woman that will grace the hallowed turf of Croke Park, as Thomastown’s Liz Dempsey runs the line in the Intermediate final.

We also catch up with St Michael’s AFC in Tipp Town, as they returned to training having captured their third FAI Junior Cup last weekend.

You can listen to the show in full by clicking below.