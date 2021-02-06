After 274 appearances for Everton, 46 for Ireland, two major tournaments, and one famous goal against England, Kevin Sheedy finds himself back in Irish shores – taking the biggest step of his managerial career.

Alongside right-hand man Mike Newell – who himself has significant senior management experience – one of the key components of Jack Charlton Italia 90 Irish squad is taking his own job as head honcho, having spent years bringing through young talent – first at Goodison Park – and most recently in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with Al-Shabab.

And while Suirside as far more familiar to the Welsh-born international than the heat, culture, and distance of the desert city, the wild west of the League of Ireland transfer market, and trying to get together a plan as a manager without being able to see the players will undoubtedly be a challenge.

However, speaking to SportsBeat Xtra this week, Sheedy feels that the Blues are the ‘right fit’ for him.

“It was a great opportunity, they’re a good club, well supported, we’ve got the opportunity to bring players in which is what we’re trying to do at the moment.

“It’s easy to bring players in, but bringing the right players in that are going to add to the squad is the hard part but we’re working tirelessly on that, and hopefully come a few weeks into pre-season we’ll have a stronger squad.”

Bringing in players last-minute isn’t something unfamiliar to managers under the Lee Power era, with Alan Reynolds and Fran Rockett finding themselves in the same situation at the beginning of last year – Reynolds departed mid-season, while Rockett hasn’t been retained either by the club, despite deputising following the surprise departure of another former Irish international, John Sheridan.

“That decision was already made before I got here so I can’t comment on something I don’t know about” said Sheedy. “Football is the same all over the world, you know the game, people know the game, and you just put your touch over the team.

“Over a period of time we’ll instil in them what we want, the discipline, the type of football we want to play, and we’ll just do the best job we can.”

The Blues open up their 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign with a trip to Drogheda United on the 19th March.

You can hear our extended chat with Kevin below, which was recorded before the recent news that their U19 side will not be competing in this year’s UEFA Youth League.