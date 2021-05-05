Kevin Galvin

Waterford FC are looking for their fifth manager in a year after announcing that Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have departed by mutual consent.

It’s as the Blues are listing at the bottom of the table, with just two wins in nine games, last year’s player of the year Brian Murphy sitting at home for matches, and still uncertainty about the return of club captain Oscar Brennan.

A statement by the club this evening has revealed that Head of the Academy Mike Geoghegan will take control of Saturday’s home game against Drogheda United – ironically after the last two games in which Sheedy has refused to name any academy players in the squad, in what he called a protest against referees who he said weren’t offering protection.

The move comes 13 days after the club issued a statement condemning the ‘baseless rumours’ that the pair had departed the club having not reportedly not taken the training session on Thursday April 22nd.

One source revealed to Beat that the pair haven’t been seen by the current squad since their latest defeat against Shamrock Rovers (3-0) on Monday.

Today’s statement reads:

Waterford FC, Kevin Sheedy & Mike Newell have parted company by mutual consent.

We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the Club during these difficult times and wish them both the very best for the future.

Taking charge of Saturday’s game against Drogheda United will be Mike Geoghegan, head of academy.

The next step for Waterford isn’t clear, needing to employ a Pro Licence manager within the next three months to satisfy Airtricity League criteria.