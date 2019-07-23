Shane Lowry said he is overwhelmed by the number of people who turned out for his homecoming this evening.

Thousands of people descended on Clara in Co Offaly for a special reception for the Open champion.

On Sunday, Lowry became only the fifth Irish golfer in 148 years to win the championship, after a six-shot victory at Royal Portrush.

Addressing the crowd on the Green in Clara, Lowry said he never dreamed of this happening in his home town.

“It’s incredible, isn’t it? I never thought I’d be…I didn’t know if I was good enough to win something like this,” said the Open champion.

“I never did think that I’d have something like this in Clara.

“The only thing that I’ve seen like this before is when they win a county championship and the come up and march through the town.

“I’m fairly overwhelmed. I can’t believe what’s been going on. It’s been a mad few days.”