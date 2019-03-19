Shane Long has been forced to pull out of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

The Tipperary native has withdrawn from the squad due to a groin injury.

Aiden O’Brien has been called up as a replacement, as confirmed by the FAI this afternoon.

SQUAD UPDATE: Aiden O’Brien has been called into the Ireland squad for the upcoming games against Gibraltar and Georgia. He replaces Shane Long who has pulled out with a groin injury. O’Brien will link up with the squad tomorrow #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/7tH0FRSaJP — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 19, 2019

Ireland are away to Gibraltar on Saturday before a home fixture against Georgia next Tuesday.

