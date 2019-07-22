Shamrock Rovers will face FK Austria Wien in the next round of qualifying for the Europa League.

Before that Stephen Bradley’s men have to get past Apollon Limassol, the first leg is in Tallaght on Thursday.

Rovers go into that tie in good form having beaten UCD 7-0 yesterday.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will go up against FC Midtjylland assuming they dispatch Cork City’s conquerors Progres Niederkorn.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be up against either Armenian or Czech opposition if they get past Crusaders of Northern Ireland.