Shamrock Rovers have drawn European giants AC Milan in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

It will be a home fixture for the League of Ireland side as Milan will come to Tallaght stadium next month.

Rovers beat Finnish side Tampereen Ilves on penalties last week to make it to the second round of qualifying.

The game finished 2-2 after extra time and went to penalties. It ended up being a record-breaking penalty shootout in European competition, with Rovers beating Ilves 12-11.

Full back Joey O’Brien slotted home the final penalty to give Rovers the win after Alan McManus made a crucial penalty save.

Elswhere in today’s draw, Tottenham drew Lokomotiv Plovdiv from Bulgaria, Aberdeen drew Norwegian side Viking Fotballklubb and Rangers drew Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar.

You can check out the full draw for the second qualifying round of the Europa League below