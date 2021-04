Jonathan Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle.

The out-half is still observing the return-to-play protocols having sustained a head injury in their quarter-final win over Exeter nearly three weeks ago.

Caelan Doris remains a doubt due to the calf injury that saw him withdraw from the side to play Munster.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne will also be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game in France.