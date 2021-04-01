By Cillian Doyle.

Liverpool might have one less problem to worry about heading into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to miss both legs of their quarter-final with the Merseyside club.

He’s revealed on Instagram he suffered a calf injury in training yesterday.

The first match of the last-eight tie is next Tuesday.

Also playing on the same night is fellow Premier League sides.

Chelsea travels to FC Porto while Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund.

In the last tie FC Bayern Munich clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

All quarter-final legs kick off at 8pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)