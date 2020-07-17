The All-Ireland Senior Camogie final will be held in Croke Park on December 12th.

The Camogie Assocation confirmed the date, adding that due to the increased demand on the Croke Park facilities due to championship across all codes being run at the same time, the Intermediate and Junior finals would not be played there.

The association did not give a date for when or where the Intermediate and Junior finals would be scheduled.

The Senior Camogie final will now take place the day before the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final, while the Senior Football final will be the following weekend on December 19th.