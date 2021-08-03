Ireland is waking up to yet another medal from the Tokyo Olympic games.

Boxer Kellie Harrington says she’s “overwhelmed with emotion” after securing Ireland’s fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dubliner is assured of at least bronze after booking her place in the semi-finals of the lightweight division.

Harrington has beaten Algeria’s Imane Khelif on a unanimous points decision in their last-eight bout.

The former world champion will fight Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee on Thursday for a place in the final.

However- despite running a season best of 20.73 seconds – Carlow’s Marcus Lawler couldn’t make it through the heats of the 200 metres.

Running from lane seven, he finished sixth in the heat, missing out on the fastest qualifier spot.

“I knew that was going to require a 20.5, and I’m capable of 20.5 but it was just shy of that,” the IT Carlow student said after the event.

“I’ve enjoyed every last minute of it and that’s what I really wanted to do. Come out and enjoy it, relax, and run free without being tense and hopefully, I achieved that.”

In the same event, Leon Reid ran a 20.53 second time to squeak through to the semi-finals.