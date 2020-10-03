Republic Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of the crucial Euro 2020 play-off semi-final clash against Slovakia next week.

Coleman, 31, was substituted after picking up what looked like a hamstring injury in the second-half of Everton’s 4-2 victory over Brighton today.

It’s a worry for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny ahead of the game in Bratislava on Thursday, October 8th.

Matt Doherty was preferred to Coleman in Kenny’s first two games in charge last month but the Donegal man has been in excellent form for Everton and will be in contention for a starting spot if fit.

Coleman is set for a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury.

Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on his captain recently, comparing Coleman’s leadership to legendary players he has coached in the past including Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos and John Terry.

“Seamus is doing really well. He is an example for all the others of how you need to be….the attitude, the spirit – every day,” Ancelotti said.

“I’ve had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top. He is a great captain, honestly. I don’t want to forget anyone [I have worked with] but he is up there as a captain with Maldini, John Terry and Sergio Ramos.”