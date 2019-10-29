By Stephen Barry

QPR defender Ryan Manning, Burnley’s Robbie Brady, and Tottenham striker Troy Parrott are included in Mick McCarthy’s 39-man provisional squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

It’s a first call-up at senior level for Manning, who has impressed at left-back for QPR this season. On the other flank, captain Seamus Coleman will miss out as he serves a two-game suspension but will be invited to join up with the squad in Dublin for the final Euro 2020 qualifier.

The inclusion of so many under-21s, including recent debutant Aaron Connolly, Parrott, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, and Southampton attacker Michael Obafemi, comes as McCarthy prepares for a freindly against New Zealand (Thursday, November 14) before the Denmark game the following Monday, November 18.

Injury-victims Brady, who has missed Ireland’s last four games, and David McGoldrick are back in McCarthy’s extended squad, with the final list set to be named early next week.

Darren Randolph is included in the squad as he recovers from a thigh strain, although Sheffield Wednesday’s Keiren Westwood is recalled to compete for the position alongside Kelleher.

Defenders Ciaran Clark and Darragh Lenihan, who missed the October games with a knee injury, are pushing to feature in a final squad for the first time under McCarthy, as well as Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

Provisional Ireland squad v New Zealand and Denmark

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (QPR), Nathan Collins (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Aidan O’Brien (Millwall), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa)