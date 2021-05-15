Wexford FC have confirmed that Ian Ryan take over as new manager at Ferrycarrig Park.

The former UCD coach takes over the club on a two and a half year deal, having previous won the U19 National League with the Students’ underage sides.

Ryan was also confirmed as a participant on the FAI’s Pro Licence course of 2020/2022.

The former player takes over from Brian O’Sullivan, who parted company with the club last week after a start to the season that saw them lose their first seven consecutive games – including conceding 11 goals in his final two games against UCD and Cork City.

“The whole challenge really excites me. I think it’s important we take a longer, more sustainable view on things.

Ultimately my immediate focus will be to make improvements with the 1st team whilst familiarising myself with the underage structure.

“Let’s start making Wexford an attractive place to play football, let’s make Ferrycarrig an appealing place for the Wexford public to view an entertaining game and let’s keep our best academy players in the club” Ryan said on the club’s website today.