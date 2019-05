Ruby Walsh has announced he has retired from racing.

The 39-year-old from Co Kildare made the announcement today after he won the Punchestown Gold Cup riding Kemboy.

It was another one-two finish for trainer Willie Mullins, with Al Boum Photo finishing second in an enthralling sprint finish.

“I’m finished,” Ruby declared in a post-race interview.

Racing pundits reacted to the shock announcement, saying it “was great he went out on a high.”