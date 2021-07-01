Kevin Galvin

The Regional Sports Centre is one of five stadiums in the country approved to host 500 fans in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division from July 3rd.

It means Waterford’s game at home to Sligo Rovers will be their first to welcome the increased supporters, having taken in 200 fans up to this point.

There is anger amongst League of Ireland supporters that the new numbers come into effect the day after a full league programme, but in time for the weekend’s GAA action, with 8,000 allowed in Croke Park on Sunday for the Leinster hurling semi-final clash between Wexford and Kilkenny.

The other stadiums included on the list could also permit more Blues away fans to travel, with Bishopsgate (Longford Town), Tallaght Stadium (Shamrock Rovers), Turners Cross (Cork City), and Richmond Park (St Patrick’s Athletic) also included.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “This is a major boost as we look to get supporters back to League of Ireland and Women’s National League football at pre-pandemic levels and the addition of the Aviva Stadium as a test venue is significant as we look to get our fans back into the ground for the big World Cup games in September.”

Meanwhile Wexford FC have made a trio of signings today, as the league’s transfer window opens up.

All three come from Dublin, with manager Ian Ryan and assistant player-manager Lorcan Fitzgerald both having strong ties to teams in the capital.

Former underage international Thomas Considine has joined the club permanently, having previously progressed through the Bohemians academy team.

The Kildare native started playing football with Sallins Celtic and then Peamount United before making the move to Bohs, starting with their U15 team. He has been capped seven times for Ireland at U16 and U17 level.

Two young players also arrive at Ferrycarrig Park on loan deals, with former St Patrick’s Athletic centre-back Cian Kelly brought in to sure up a Wexford defence that’s conceded 28 goals in 13 games, while Jack Moylan is another former Bohemians player, having recently played senior football with Bohemians, and hopes are that his previous experience at men’s football will be a boost to the side languishing at the bottom of the table.

“I am absolutely delighted to secure the signings of these extremely talented players. All three are very highly regarded and would be considered amongst the best young players in the country. I know all three personally, not only are they excellent players but they bring hunger and ambition to improve Wexford.

“I think it’s testament to the work done in the background that we can now attract players of this calibre beating stiff competition within the league.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the tireless work that’s being done by the committee, in particular to Seanie and Ray.”