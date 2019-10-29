By Stephen Barry

Rory Best will take to the pitch for one last time as he was announced as part of the Barbarians squad to face Fiji.

Eddie Jones will take charge of the Baa-Baas for the opening game of their Autumn Tour at Twickenham on November 16.

Best will be joined by South African prop Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira and scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, former France centre Mathieu Bastareaud, and Argentinian prop Ramiro Herrera, who are already confirmed for the game.

Best’s final game for Ireland came as captain for the 46-14 World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand, ending a career which included 124 caps, four Six Nations titles, and two Grand Slams.

The Barbarians will then face Brazil in São Paulo on November 20 and Wales in Cardiff on November 30.

Images: Rory Best with his three children, (L to R) Penny, Richie, and Ben, after playing New Zealand. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan