By Press Association

Ronald Koeman has been appointed Barcelona’s new first-team coach after agreeing a two-year deal, the Catalan club has announced.

The 57-year-old Dutchman, who spent six years at the Nou Camp as a player, will leave his job in charge of Holland’s national team to replace Quique Setien following his departure on Friday.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first-team coach until 30 June 2022.”

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu had earlier confirmed the club’s intention to appoint the former Southampton and Everton boss following Setien’s dismissal.

Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal have both been let go by the LaLiga club in the wake of Friday’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich.

Koeman had signed a four-and-a-half-year deal when he replaced Dick Advocaat in charge of the national team in February 2018.

He will be the third man at the helm this year with Setien having only replaced Ernesto Valverde in January.