Ireland and Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw has extended his contract with the IRFU until June 2022.

Irish Rugby confirmed the news this morning that will see the Athlone native continue to play his rugby at Leinster.

“I am delighted to have signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU,” said Henshaw as the deal was confirmed.

“It is an exciting time to be part of Irish Rugby and having tasted success with both Ireland and Leinster in recent seasons I am eager to play a role in driving further success at both international and provincial level.”

Henshaw burst onto the scene with Connacht in 2013 and helped the province to a historic Pro12 title in 2016 before moving to Leinster.

The centre was part of the Leinster side that lifted both the Pro14 and Champions Cup in 2018.

Henshaw has won 37 caps for Ireland since making his debut against the USA in 2013.

He was part of the Grand Slam team in 2018 as well as being a key part of the team that beat New Zealand for the first time in 2016.

Commenting on the deal, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “Robbie has established himself as a leader within this Ireland squad and has delivered consistent world-class performances which have helped to drive the sustained success enjoyed by the national team.

“He has a hunger for improvement and in driving the standards of those around him.”

