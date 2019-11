Robbie Henshaw will return to Leinster training this week ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener with Benetton.

The centre missed Friday’s thrashing of his former side Connacht as he was a late withdrawal due to illness.

Hooker Sean Cronin won’t be available this week as he continues to rehab the neck injury he sustained during the World Cup.

Will Connors is following the return-to-play protocols having suffered a head injury at the Sportsground.