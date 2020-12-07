The Republic of Ireland have been drawn with Portugal and Serbia in Fifa’s World Cup 2022 draw this evening.
Stephen Kenny’s side will kick off their bid to make the tournament with a triple-header of games in March.
They were drawn in Pot 3 this evening Zurich after failing to win a game in 2020.
In total, 55 teams will be split into five groups of five and five groups of six.
Qualifying matches will be played between March and November of next year.
The World Cup finals will take place in Qatar in November and December of 2022.
There five groups have all been announced:
GROUP A
Portugal
Serbia
Ireland
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
GROUP B
Spain
Sweden
Greece
Georgia
Kosovo
GROUP C
Italy
Switzerland
Northern Ireland
Bulgaria
Lithuania
GROUP D
France
Ukraine
Finland
Bosnia & Heregovina
Kazakstan
GROUP E
Belgium
Wales
Czech Republic
Belarus
Estonia
GROUP F
Denmark
Austria
Scotland
Israel
Faroe Islands
Moldova
GROUP G
Netherlands
Turkey
Norway
Montenegro
Latvia
Gibraltar
GROUP H
Croatia
Slovakia
Russia
Slovenia
Cyprus
Malta
GROUP I
England
Poland
Hungary
Albania
Andorra
San Marino
GROUP J
Germany
Romania
Iceland
N Macedonia
Armenia
Liechtenstein