The Republic of Ireland have been drawn with Portugal and Serbia in Fifa’s World Cup 2022 draw this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side will kick off their bid to make the tournament with a triple-header of games in March.

They were drawn in Pot 3 this evening Zurich after failing to win a game in 2020.

In total, 55 teams will be split into five groups of five and five groups of six.

Qualifying matches will be played between March and November of next year.

The World Cup finals will take place in Qatar in November and December of 2022.

There five groups have all been announced:

GROUP A

Portugal

Serbia

Ireland

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

GROUP B

Spain

Sweden

Greece

Georgia

Kosovo

GROUP C

Italy

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Bulgaria

Lithuania

GROUP D

France

Ukraine

Finland

Bosnia & Heregovina

Kazakstan

GROUP E

Belgium

Wales

Czech Republic

Belarus

Estonia

GROUP F

Denmark

Austria

Scotland

Israel

Faroe Islands

Moldova

GROUP G

Netherlands

Turkey

Norway

Montenegro

Latvia

Gibraltar

GROUP H

Croatia

Slovakia

Russia

Slovenia

Cyprus

Malta

GROUP I

England

Poland

Hungary

Albania

Andorra

San Marino

GROUP J

Germany

Romania

Iceland

N Macedonia

Armenia

Liechtenstein